Crane crashes into half of Louisville house; No injuries reported

MetroSafe said there are no reported injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crane fell on top of a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood Wednesday, MetroSafe confirmed.

Crews are currently on the 1100 block of Plato Terrace after MetroSafe said a tree boom fell on a home. There were no reported injuries, and Louisville Fire is at the scene.

A WHAS11 photojournalist at the scene captured a pictures of the crane stretching above one house, crashing into the roof of a nearby home. The tree boom appears to be in a neighbor's driveway.

Crews have blocked off the area.

This story will be updated.

