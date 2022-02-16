Louisville bail organization planning to pay bond for man charged in attempted shooting of Craig Greenberg

An organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville said the team plans to have mental health resources for Quintez Brown to use after they bail him out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville bail fund organization is planning to pay the bond for a man charged with the attempted murder of a mayoral candidate.

Chanelle Helm, an organizer for Black Lives Matter Louisville, said Wednesday that the Louisville Community Bail Fund is planning to pay the $100,000 bond set for Quintez Brown.

Brown is accused of trying to shoot Craig Greenberg at his Butchertown office on Monday. No one was injured in the incident, but a round struck Greenberg's clothing, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Helm said the organization has enough money to bail Brown out of Metro Corrections, where he has been held since his arrest on Feb. 14. She said they are hoping to have him out of jail by Wednesday, but the process is still being finalized.

Helm said she wants to have a plan in place so Brown will have access to the mental health resources he needs when he gets out.

Brown is facing one charge of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. During his arraignment Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty and his bond was raised from $75,000 to $100,000.

If his bail is posted, he will be released to the Home Incarceration Program (HIP). His lawyer said he is asking for Brown to undergo a mental evaluation as well.

WHAS11 has reached out to Craig Greenberg's campaign for comment. A spokesperson said they are working on a statement.

Brown, a local writer and activist, is a Louisville high school graduate and was enrolled at the University of Louisville at the time of the shooting.

