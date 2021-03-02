Sacred Heart academy students offer help making vaccine appointments to older adults

If you are 70 years or older and need help making an appointment to get a vaccine – Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck have you covered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 vaccines are hard to come by with such a limited supply available.

But supply isn’t the only challenge in making an appointment – navigating the system can be a roadblock too.

Two Sacred Heart Academy students are successfully helping hundreds of people get their shot of hope.

Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck are offering a service that is in high demand. If you are 70 years or older and need help making an appointment to get a vaccine – they have you covered.

They’ve gotten 400 emails, 180 calls, and helped get 250 people vaccine appointments.

It started when their grandparents were having trouble making a vaccine appointment – so the girls stepped in to help, and had their first of many success stories.

“We realized how hard it was to navigate the internet and the whole process of getting the appointments,” Beck said.

They knew they could help a lot of other people in Jefferson County make their appointments, so they opened an email and phone line, ready to use their tech-savvy skills.

“It’s just guiding people through the process,” Teague said. “Most people need a prompt and to know where to go, and that’s pretty much mostly what we do is giving people the tools to go to the next step.”

After just about a week and a half, they’ve already gotten a lot of rave reviews in the form of emails with lots of capital letters and exclamation points, or messages on their voicemail.

“People are just really happy because a lot of these people will email us and say they have been trying to weeks and if they’re just given the steps to go through, it doesn’t take them too long and they’re just really happy to get it,” Beck said.

If you are in phase 1B and would like some help from Amelie and Jacqueline, you can email Vaxconnectky@gmail.com or call (502)479- 1313 and they’ll guide you through the process.