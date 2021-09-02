Health departments prepared to reschedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to weather

The Louisville Metro Department of Health and the North Central District Health Department said they would post online if their vaccine clinics were closed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky and southern Indiana prepare for some significant winter weather, local health departments are assuring people that their COVID-19 vaccine appointments will still be honored, even if they are canceled due to the weather.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Department of Health said they have plans in place to notify staff, volunteers and patients if conditions are unsafe to get to the LouVax site. They plan to make the call by 6 a.m. Wednesday. If they decide to close the vaccination clinic, they will also inform the public on how to reschedule their appointment.

The North Central District Health Department said it would post on its website and social media pages if there are delays or cancelations at its vaccine clinic.

In Indiana, the Clark County Health Department said it would reach out to patients directly if it had to close the vaccination clinic due to weather. If the clinic is not closed, but patients are unable to make their appointment, they will also be contacted.

If you feel unsafe traveling on the day your appointment is scheduled and you don't see a notice online, contact the health care provider or vaccine clinic you were planning on visiting for more information.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected and could create dangerous road conditions. Most of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory and either a Winter Storm Watch or Warning.

Right now, it looks like ¼” to ¾” of ice is possible from I-64 to the parkways. North of I-64 will see mainly snow accumulations.

