3 COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville, Lexington closed due to weather

Bluewater Diagnostic Lab said three of its locations, including two in Louisville, will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 28 due to wintry weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 28 due to inclement weather.

Bluewater Diagnostic Lab said three of its locations in Kentucky would not offer tests Thursday because of the snow that fell across the state Wednesday evening.

The three locations closed on Jan. 28 are:

UAW at 3000 Fern Valley Road in Louisville

Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville

Southland Christian Church at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington

These locations are expected to reopen with normal hours on Friday.

Bluewater said it has several other locations still open Thursday for people needing a COVID-19 test. The locations are in a drive-through format and do not require an appointment ahead of time.

These locations are still open:

Seven Counties, 471 East Champions Trace, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Seven Counties LaGrange, 2141 Spencer Court, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Family Health Center, 2215 Portland Ave., 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Family Health Center Fairdale, 1000 Neighborhood Place, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Family Health Center Downtown, 834 East Broadway, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Family Health Center Americana, 4805 Southside Dr., 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.