LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus is not only impacting people, but also impacting animals.

The Kentucky Humane Society has been seeing major changes over the course of the week.

The shelter is now limiting the number of people allowed inside its adoption centers which also includes volunteers.

Many are being asked to stay home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials say their biggest concern is their inability to help animals that could be soon put down.

"We have had to drastically reduce the number of animals that we're transferring in from other communities and that is very concerning. we are afraid what is going to happen to our partner out in communities in the start that don't have resources like we do here in Louisville,” Andrea Blair said.



The Kentucky Humane Society says they are open for adoptions, however, they're limiting foot traffic.

