COVID-19 memorial at Kentucky State Capitol progressing, Beshear says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on the progress of the COVID-19 memorial being built in Frankfort.

The memorial will be placed in Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds and will be built using the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund.

Construction is already underway on the memorial and Beshear said it is important.

“We’re going to have lost over 18,000 Kentuckians at least through this. It’s going to be a place where people can grieve. We’ve seen heroic efforts of so many people, including our health care heroes. They deserve to be recognized,” he said.

Louisville sculptor and painter Amanda Matthews was commissioned to create the monument “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”

The monument is expected to feature visual, audible and tactile elements along with symbolic imagery which illustrates Kentuckians willingness to come together for each other during the pandemic.

Beshear said he expects the memorial to be complete this spring.

