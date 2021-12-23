COVID-19 challenges lead to Adaption and Success for Nulu Salon

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced change and spawned innovation and new opportunity—the case for a hair salon in Nulu, and one of its stylists in particular.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced change in ways big and small throughout our community, for people and businesses alike. For some, though, these forced changes have spawned innovation and new opportunity—the case for a hair salon in Nulu, and one of its stylists in particular.

When you walk into Trim Nulu on Market Street, you’re met with obvious signs of a business adapting to COVID-19 in real time. Fully vaccinated stylists still opt for masks, in order to keep their clients comfortable and safe as they work. Each styling chair is spaced a full fifteen feet apart, to exceed the requirements set by the state of Kentucky early on in the pandemic.

“The economy a large is a lot more flexible now to people who have things come up, especially sickness,” said CEO Sean Stafford, recounting the transformations his business and others have undergone.

The masks and social distancing are obvious examples of Trim Nulu’s pandemic shift, but the fact that the salon has a space of its own at all is thanks to the coronavirus, too. Pre-pandemic, it was an entirely different concept: a band of talented stylists who traveled to their clients, often setting up temporary shop in the offices of Yum! Brands, Texas Roadhouse, and more.

“The employees would come downstairs, get their haircut, go back upstairs,” Stafford recalled. “It was fantastic. Everybody loved it. Then, COVID hit and all of our clients shut their doors like most businesses had to at that point. And then we had a decision to make. We could either keep everything mothballed and just hope for the best, or we could control our own destiny a bit.”

Controlling their destiny meant controlling their space—to the extent any of us could have in 2020—and the solution they found was in a small loft in Nulu that they claimed and tailored to their mission. They’ve found so much success since they’ve had to grow multiple times, in both size and number.

22 year old Brittney Rodgers was a part of that growth. At the start of 2020, she had two years of cosmetology school under her belt, her certification was in sight, and she was just starting her job search.

“All of a sudden we started hearing about this ‘COVID,’” Rodgers said. “I was like, ‘yeah, whatever, we’re gonna finish school, we’re going to be fine guys. Don’t think about COVID.’ And they were like, ‘No, y’all are done.’”

Rodgers means that literally. As the world locked down in 2020, barbershops and salons in Kentucky were forced to close to clients. No clients also meant no opportunities for Rodgers to finish her training how she had planned. Instead of getting real world application with people seeking her services, she had to practice for her certification on herself and her fellow students.

Even with the odd and trying circumstances, Rodgers was able to prove her talent to key people in her industry, including the stylists at Trim Nulu (many of whom having years more experience than her).

“We hired her as what we were thinking at the time would be something of an apprentice or an intern,” said Sean Stafford. “Out of the gate, she was a prodigy. She blew us all always [with her talent].”

How Trim Nulu and its stylists continue to evolve and grow, even after COVID-19, remains to be seen. If the awards and accolades rolling in are any indication, the future looks bright. It was named “Best Salon in Louisville” by the Voice-Tribune, and Brittany Rodgers was recognized for giving the “Best Highlights in Louisville.”

“I want to make everyone who sits in my chair feel as beautiful as they can,” Rodgers said. “That’s my ultimate goal… I want them to feel truly beautiful.”

