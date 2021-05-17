Kentucky State Police brings back fundraising event for Special Olympics athletes

The "Cover the Cruiser" event was set up in 2020 due to the pandemic and brought in more than $16,000 in donations. KSP is hoping to do it again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is bringing back the "Cover the Cruiser" event to support Special Olympics athletes from Kentucky.

From May 17 to May 23, troopers will have cruisers parked at different businesses across the state. The department hopes to cover these cruisers with custom Special Olympics Kentucky stickers, which can be purchased for $1 each.

Last year, the Cover the Cruiser fundraiser brought in more than $16,000 for Special Olympics athletes. The event was created in 2020 when the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run to kick off the annual summer games was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited to continue the Cover the Cruiser partnership with KSP. As they have so many times, they came through in an incredible way for our athletes last year in a time of great uncertainty,” SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni said.

Special Olympics Kentucky said the summer games will be back this year in a "condensed format" to allow for social distancing.

If you can't make it to one of the 16 locations, you can still donate online.

Here is the full 2021 Cover the Cruiser event schedule:

May 17

London (Post 11): Walmart, 1851 KY-192W, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

May 18

Bowling Green (Post 3): Q Coffee Emporium, 3031 Nashville Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 3): Q Coffee Emporium, 3031 Nashville Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Carrollton (Post 5): Walmart, 200 Floyd Dr., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

(Post 5): Walmart, 200 Floyd Dr., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Barbourville (Post 10): Walmart, 301 Parkway Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 10): Walmart, 301 Parkway Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Ashland (Post 14): Walmart, 351 River Hill Dr., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 14): Walmart, 351 River Hill Dr., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Columbia (Post 15): Doc's Market, 2938 Campbellsville Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

May 19

Mayfield (Post 1): Casey's General Store, 1004 Paris Rd., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

(Post 1): Casey's General Store, 1004 Paris Rd., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Cynthiana (Post 6): Walmart, 805 US-27 S., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

May 20

Hopkinsville (Post 2): Kroger, 1213 Skyline Dr., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

(Post 2): Kroger, 1213 Skyline Dr., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Elizabethtown (Post 4): Five Star, 501 Ring Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 4): Five Star, 501 Ring Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Richmond (Post 7): Lowes, 814 Eastern Bypass, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

(Post 7): Lowes, 814 Eastern Bypass, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Pikeville (Post 9): Walmart, 254 Cassidy Blvd., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

(Post 9): Walmart, 254 Cassidy Blvd., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hazard (Post 13): 120 Daniel Boone Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 13): 120 Daniel Boone Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Owensboro (Post 16): Casey's General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

May 21

Morehead (Post 8): Walmart, 200 Walmart Way, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 8): Walmart, 200 Walmart Way, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Frankfort (Post 12): Kroger, 300 Brighton Park, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.