Court records detail moments Shively twins told police their mother had been shot

In an arraignment hearing, a judge ordered Ronald Burdette not to have any contact with his kids. He is charged with the murder of his wife.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Court records have detailed the harrowing moments when twin 11-year-olds in Shively reportedly ran to police inside their home, telling officers their mother had been shot and that their father was responsible.

The sole suspect in the domestic murder case is Ronald Burdette, who had his arraignment hearing Thursday morning. A judge raised his cash bond to $1 million, citing him as a potential danger to the community and flight risk.

Burdette pleaded not guilty and his case was assigned to the Public Defender's Office. The judge ordered he have no contact with his children or the home where they lived together.

According to court documents, Burdette's twin children, an 11-year-old boy and girl witnessed their mother Cindy Burdette on the ground after she'd been shot early Sunday morning. Police said the girl was also hit by a bullet to her neck. They say the boy avoided bullets fired his way too.

Records state moments later, the kids got on the phone and called a family member, telling them what happened. Police say kids later told them that the shooter continued to fire shoots throughout the house, after shooting their mother.

WHAS11 talked with therapists who work with Louisville kids every day.

Jerron Jones said the siblings will more than likely have to battle with this kind of secondary trauma for the rest of their lives.

"A home dynamic where you have a mom and dad -- and now that's broken and shattered. It's almost like, 'Who can I trust? Who can I go to? Who has my best interests?'" said Jones, who is a clinical outpatient therapist who also serves as a clinical advisor within the Louisville group, Game Changers.

WHAS11 also spoke with Family & Children's Place, a non-profit organization that provides free therapy resources for children and families to recover from trauma. In the last year, they've completed more than 8,000 hours of counseling and support services.

"Helping them understand that that trauma does not define them," said John Taylor, director of the counseling and child welfare team. "Educating them on just what to expect to see after being through [this kind] of trauma, [and] how they can process that and work through it."

Meanwhile, Jones says as long and difficult as that process may be, there's hope.

"I know there's hope, but it's going to take someone who is dedicated, whether that's a professional or a family member," he said.

The twins' extended family said the young girl is still recovering in the hospital but expects her to be released Friday. The family has also set up a GoFundMe to handle costs for the funeral and the kids moving forward.

Ronald Burdette is due back in court May 27.

