Lawsuit: UofL whistleblower says college 'retaliated' against her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former high-ranking official at the University of Louisville is suing the college over what she says happened behind the scenes during the Dino Gaudio extortion attempt.

Court documents say Amy Shoemaker was the Deputy General Counsel at UofL during the time the university was looking to fire Gaudio.

When Shoemaker learned of potential extortion by Gaudio, she reported it the UofL Police Department the lawsuit says.

After that is when she alleges UofL President Neeli Bendapudi was angry and frustrated with Shoemaker, and that Bendapudi allegedly wished it was dealt with internally.

That's when Shoemaker says in the lawsuit she was shut out of roles that her job required including phone calls and meetings, and no longer had calendar access.

On Dec. 9, 10 days after Shoemaker was "constructively terminated" according to the lawsuit, Pennsylvania State University named Bendapudi its new president.

Shoemaker is suing UofL for both compensatory and punitive damages. Compensatory means they compensate what Shoemaker allegedly lost, and punitive would be to punish the university.

UofL sent a statement saying they don't comment on pending litigation.

Gaudio pled guilty to attempting to extort money from the university June 4, 2021 and sentenced Aug. 30, 2021.

