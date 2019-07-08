LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, Tierney Greer and her husband went outside to go to a doctor's appointment, but their truck was gone.

"It happened right here. The truck was parked right in front of our apartment complex. All of the windows are actually pointing to the parking lot where it happened," said Greer.

She says they broke in and found a set of spare keys that she left in the center console, "Everything was out of the glove box in the middle console, everything was thrown into the floorboard and I guess that's when they found the spare key."

The truck was new and something her husband had dreamed of for a long time. "He had worked his way, he got his CDL license, he was so ready to buy a truck. We saved 20 thousand dollars, and bought this 5 months ago outright. He owned it, it's in his name and now it's gone," said Greer.

The truck was actually found after the drivers ran into a tree. St. Matthews Police caught one of the men, the other got away. Greer says it's totaled.

The truck is now in LMPD's impound lot. We asked LMPD to go in and take footage of the truck, but they said we could only shoot from outside of the lot.

LMPD is currently pushing their 9pm routine, it's an attempt to get people to routinely lock their car doors at night and take valuables out. According to the departments Facebook page, 26 vehicles were stolen from noon on Friday to 8am Monday. Seven guns were also stolen from vehicles.

"Even if you think it's not going to happen to you, I mean we live in a really nice neighborhood, we live in St. Mathews so we didn't think this was something we had to worry about," said Greer.

Greer's truck will be at the impound lot until the insurance claim is processed. It's a reminder that taking the extra moment to take your valuables out and lock your car could save you a whole lot of trouble.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.