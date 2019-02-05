LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Many people come to Churchill Downs looking to win big, but it's hard to beat Robert and Rebecca Haire, who met here at Churchill Downs at the Kentucky Derby 50 years ago on a blind date. And on their golden anniversary of their first date, Robert had another surprise in store.



Fifty years later--46 years as husband and wife--the Haires returned to the race track hoping to spend their anniversary at Thurby. But Robert says he never had a chance to properly propose to his wife, so in front of family and friends Robert surprised her, getting on one knee and popping the question.



She said yes.

And the secret for 50 years of love?



"Two words,” Robert said. “Thank you. I'm telling you: thank you for making the bed, thank you for making coffee--those two words, don't take advantage. Just thank them for all the little things people don't think about. Thank them."



When asked if there was going to be a second honeymoon the Haires said they sure hope so. They're both retired and working part time, so they say there will be plenty of trips in the future.