LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two weeks after a Southern Indiana couple was engaged at Muhammad Ali International Airport, they've finally gotten in touch with the mystery photographer who helped them commemorate their occasion.

Kenzie Milton says she was at the airport to pick up her boyfriend Derrik Bell, a Marine who was returning on leave from Hawaii, and says she was going to surprise him with a prom-posal.

Little did she know, he had a proposal of his own, dropping to a knee and asking her to marry.

Kenzie says a fellow traveler saw the proposal and offered to take some photos for them but wasn't able to contact their mystery photographer.

Both Kenzie's family and the photographer reached out to WHAS11 and the two were able to finally get in touch.

"It means a lot nowadays looking at the world how we don't have many people who are willing to do things out of the ordinary. We just really want her to know we appreciate what she did, getting in contact and capturing the moment," Kenzie said.

As for their wedding plans, Kenzie says she and her fiancé are hoping to have their wedding around this time next year.

