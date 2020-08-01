FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky native and country music singer J.D. Shelburne has made the cover of his home state's visitor's guide.

Shelburne joined Gov. Andy Beshear to unveil this year's visitor's guide on Wednesday at the state Capitol. The state prints 400,000 copies of the guide to share travel tips, stories and regional highlights.

It focuses on the pillars of Kentucky tourism _ music, bourbon, horses, food and outdoor attractions.

The Taylorsville native capped off the event by singing “My Old Kentucky Home." He also performed a new song, “Straight From Kentucky."

