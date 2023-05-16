Country Boy Brewing expanding into downtown Louisville

Country Boy will be tapping some exclusive brews made for their Louisville taproom only.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country Boy Brewing is opening their newest taproom in the heart of downtown Louisville.

Located at the Falls City Market on the ground floor of the Omni Louisville Hotel, the taproom will feature a rotation of beers on tap from Country Boy Brewing.

As well as beers, the taproom will offer stone fired pizzas, house-smoked BBQ and fresh salads.

Daniel Harrison, Co-Founder of Country Boy Brewing, said he's excited to break ground in Louisville.

"We've had our sights set on expanding into Louisville for quite some time now, and we're looking forward to this being the first step to share our beers with the community here," Harrison said.

PHOTOS: Myriad Hotel concept art pictures 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Beers on tap will include Country Boy favorites such as, Cougar Bait Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale.

In addition to the core brands, Country Boy will be tapping some exclusive brews made only for Louisville.

There will also be some barrel-aged offerings for the whiskey and bourbon lovers around town.

"The Country Boy Brewing Taproom will be welcomed by its Louisville legion of fans and create new followers of this Kentucky brewing icon," Eamon O’Brien, General Manager of Omni Louisville Hotel, said.

The taproom will officially open to the public in early June 2023, according to Country Boy Brewing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.