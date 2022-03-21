x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

If you have $10 bills, you may want to double check them

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for fake $10 bills around Seymour, Indiana.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department said someone is circulating counterfeit money in Jackson County.

In a post on their Facebook page Monday, the department said the discovery was unusual since counterfeit cash is usually printed in higher amounts such as $20 bills or above. Additionally, few people use smaller bills.

Seymour Police said the bills may seem real from a distance, but the paper is not as durable. These are the following ways you can spot this batch of fake $10 bills:

  • Rips and tears easily
  • Missing the "TEN" internal strip
  • Non-reflective check ink -Ink runs when wetted
  • Watermark missing
  • Edge wrinkles and tears copied into the bill
  • Microprinting unreadable
  • Borders and edges have fuzzy ink
  • Fails counterfeit pen test 

Police said the batch was purposely made to look weathered and they believe whoever is making them is cranking out large quantities with a color printer.

The serial number is MC 06192948B.

If you find any of these bills, Seymour Police are asking you to report them at 812-522-1234.

Credit: Seymour Police Department

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Kerosene mix-up linked to Hardin County house fire