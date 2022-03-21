If you have $10 bills, you may want to double check them

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for fake $10 bills around Seymour, Indiana.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department said someone is circulating counterfeit money in Jackson County.

In a post on their Facebook page Monday, the department said the discovery was unusual since counterfeit cash is usually printed in higher amounts such as $20 bills or above. Additionally, few people use smaller bills.

Seymour Police said the bills may seem real from a distance, but the paper is not as durable. These are the following ways you can spot this batch of fake $10 bills:

Rips and tears easily

Missing the "TEN" internal strip

Non-reflective check ink -Ink runs when wetted

Watermark missing

Edge wrinkles and tears copied into the bill

Microprinting unreadable

Borders and edges have fuzzy ink

Fails counterfeit pen test

Police said the batch was purposely made to look weathered and they believe whoever is making them is cranking out large quantities with a color printer.

The serial number is MC 06192948B.

If you find any of these bills, Seymour Police are asking you to report them at 812-522-1234.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.