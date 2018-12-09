LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Victims of violent crime and family members of homicide victims to discuss solutions to crime in our community.

Tuesday’s Voices of the Survivors meeting included Metro Councilwoman and Republican mayoral candidate Angela Leet and community advocate Christopher 2X.

Michael Thomas was one of those who attended.

He lost his son Michael Jr. in July 2015 and his grandson Nicholas last February.

“It seems like crime is riddled in not just our community but all communities every day. And I would just hope that and pray that out of this, some positive will come out of it,” he said.

Statistics released over the summer show violent crime is down in LMPD's First and Fourth Divisions from this time last year.

Those areas include neighborhoods like Russell, Smoketown, and Shelby Park.

WHAS11 News reached out to Mayor Greg Fischer's office to ask for comment about crime numbers in Louisville and were told he was not invited to take part in tonight's event.

