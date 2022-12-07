District 8 Metro Councilwoman eyeing State Senate run

The Metro Councilwoman said she has filed paperwork to begin taking preliminary steps to run for Morgan McGarvey’s state Senate seat.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council member has their eyes on a seat in Frankfort.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents District 8 in the Highlands, said she has filed paperwork to begin taking preliminary steps to run for Morgan McGarvey’s state Senate seat.

McGarvey is running to fill the District 3 congressional seat of Rep. John Yarmuth, who is retiring in October. Should McGarvey win in November, there would be a vacancy.

“We know Kentucky is facing a lot of big challenges right now and I think during my time on Metro Council, I have worked to address some of those at a local level and so now I want to take the lessons I've learned, the coalitions I've built, and go to Frankfort and try to make that same change there,” she said.

If Chambers Armstrong were to leave Metro Council, fellow councilmembers would select a replacement from a group of applicants.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.