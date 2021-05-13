3 Metro Council members call for reopening of Iroquois Park loop

For more than a year, the loops at Iroquois and Cherokee parks have been closed to traffic to allow people to maintain a physical distance during the pandemic.

Three members of Louisville Metro Council are calling for the immediate reopening of the loop through Iroquois Park.

For more than a year, the loops at Iroquois and Cherokee parks have been closed to traffic to allow people to maintain a physical distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, councilmembers Amy Holton Stewart, Cindi Fowler, and Kevin Triplett write, "It is imperative that we restore equal access to the population that has been prohibited from enjoying the beauty of our majestic Southend gem, Iroquois Park."

Louisville Parks and Recreation expects a decision on reopening the loops by the end of the month.

