New District 25 council member sworn in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council welcomed a new member Thursday night. Amy Holton Stewart was sworn in after council members votes to have her fill the District 25 vacancy.

Holton Stewart was one of 11 applicants interviewed this week. She replaces David Yates, who resigned to become a state senator.

After she was sworn on, Holton Stewart shared a message with her South Louisville constituents.

“I promise, I really do, to be a great listener and to fairly represent the constituents of this district,” Holton Stewart said. “And I believe that by working together as one body, we can accomplish big things for District 25 and for the City of Louisville.”

