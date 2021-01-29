New District 25 Louisville Metro Council member sworn in

Amy Holton Stewart was sworn in after councilmembers votes to have her fill the District 25 vacancy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council welcomed a new member Thursday night. Amy Holton Stewart was sworn in after council members votes to have her fill the District 25 vacancy.

The district covers portions of southwestern Louisville including neighborhoods like Auburndale, Grafton Place, Waverly Hills and Woods of St. Andrews.

Holton Stewart was one of 11 applicants interviewed this week. She replaces David Yates, who resigned to become a state senator.

"When I saw that it was coming, decided that once I retired from JCPS this was something I wanted to undertake," Holton Stewart said of why she wanted the position.

After two decades as a family resource and youth service center coordinator with JCPS, Amy Holton Stewart is ready to help the 25th district and wants to use her experience to continue helping families.

"I'm very familiar with what resources our immediate community has to offer, as well as what resources are in the city of Louisville," she said.

When it comes to accomplishing her long term goals, Holton Stewart knows there's a massive hurdle to jump before she can move on to other plans.

"I think COVID has certainly placed a huge burden on the citizens of this city and the businesses," Holton Stewart said. "We can talk about everything, the way it should be, but until we can get this city healthy, get this community healthy, it's going to be really hard for us to move forward."

If there's one thing accomplished during her time in office, Amy Holton Stewart says it'll be helping people get to some of the districts resources, like JCTC Southwest and UofL pediatrics.

"None of this is accessible by our transit service," she said. "There's not a TARC that delivers anyone from Dixie highway to any of these resources."

After she was sworn on, Holton Stewart shared a message with her South Louisville constituents.

“I promise, I really do, to be a great listener and to fairly represent the constituents of this district,” Holton Stewart said. “And I believe that by working together as one body, we can accomplish big things for District 25 and for the City of Louisville.”

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.