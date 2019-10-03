LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A decision by Metro Council to table the bond ordinance that would fund debt-related capital is getting a response from the county Attorney who is calling that decision ‘significant’.

The bonds were previously approved by the council twice and would be used to pay to fund the Northeast Regional Library and seed funding for the Louisville Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood.

County attorney Mike O’Connell says with funding uncertainties, the city may need to consider terminating or suspending the contracts for those projects.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the vote was unexpected and without consultation with the Office for Management and Budget and urges councilmembers to find a funding solution.