LMPD, city officials unveil sign to be placed on I-64 honoring fallen officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A part of Interstate 64 has been renamed in honor of a Metro Police officer who lost his life helping someone on that stretch of roadway.

Officer Zachary Cottongim died while helping a wrecked vehicle on the side of I-64.

After seven years on the force, his generous spirit will be remembered with a dedicated memorial sign. His colleagues called him a generous person, who was considered a tech nerd. He also liked fishing in his downtime.

A special recognition will be on display on I-64, something fellow officers and police leaders hope will remind people of the daily sacrifice from public servants.

“It reminds each and every one of us who wears this uniform how dangerous this job is and it also reminds us no run is an easy run.”

Cottongim was just 29-years old, leaving behind a wife and two children.

