CORYDON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- On a warm summer day, the many take to the tee boxes for some friendly competition, but for Timothy and Joey Wiseman, there's no brotherly love lost on the fairway.

"There are no moral victories," Joey said. "We're trying to beat each other by 10 strokes every time."

The competition may be fierce among the brothers, but the two are also each other's biggest supporters. Last Monday, the two also had a rare chance to celebrate together when Joey, a student at Corydon Central, won the state sectionals, while Timothy, a golfer at Ball State, won a playoff to earn one of the last spots in this week's U.S. Open.

"As the day got on, we just got more and more excited as it got closer," Joey said. "We knew that opportunity was so great. It doesn't come along that often."

Timothy won the Springfield sectional to punch his ticket to this year's Open after a tense afternoon for his loved ones following his round. While many constantly refreshing Twitter for updates said it was a challenge to stay calm, they said the result was not unexpected from the amateur golfer.

"It's unreal but it doesn't surprise me," Chase Best, a family friend, said. "Watching him over the years, he has the drive of a champion."

"He seems like a normal guy," Joey said. "Obviously I've known him all my life. Nothing special."

But it was a special moment for the Wiseman family who could celebrate Joey and Timothy - and even brother Tommy, who was Timothy's caddy. While the older brother's achievements may have gotten the headlines, the younger Wiseman said he has no problem ceding the limelight to Timothy this time.

"It's the best problem to have in the world is too much success - you don't know who's bigger or whatever," he said.

"They're both good. They both have strong points," Best said. "But when they're together, they make each other better."

While Timothy prepares for his first appearance at the U.S. Open, Joey said he is already looking forward to the day where he can join his brother on one of golf's biggest stages. And he said, like always, they won't be holding anything back when the clubs come out.

"I'll take my chances with him," Joey said. "I like playing against him so we'll see. That would be an even better problem to have is if we're both playing in the open."

