Former Louisville officer pleads guilty, admits he hit a person at a protest in back of the head with riot stick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty to hitting a protester with a riot stick in May 2020.

Cory Evans resigned from LMPD in June and could now face serious jail time. Feds charged Evans in June with one count of deprivation of rights.

Prosecutors said on May 31, 2020, Evans allegedly struck an individual, surrendering for arrest, in the back of the head with a riot stick while the person was kneeling with their hands in the air.

In court Wednesday, Evans said during protests last May, he did in fact hit a protester in the back of the head with a riot stick while they were surrendering.

“He wanted to take responsibility for his actions, obviously we believe there are a lot of surrounding circumstances that led to this, but that doesn’t change the fact that he committed the act he committed," attorney Brian Butler said. "He’s served his country, he’s served this community, and he wanted to take responsibility for his actions today.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. However, a plea agreement with the US Attorney's Office is aiming for less.

Evans' plea agreement is for a sentence of no more than 48 months in jail, 3 years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. He also agreed to pay about $2,000 dollars in restitution.

The court will approve or reject that deal at sentencing which is scheduled for November.

Butler says he feels like the sentencing reflects the circumstances.

“They were facing gunfire, they were facing Molotov cocktails, they were facing unspeakable danger, and he reacted in a manner he wishes he wouldn’t have, and we hope the courts take that into consideration," Butler said.

The judge set Evan's bond at $25,000.

The protester Evans is charged with striking was not present in court Wednesday.

