LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--People from across the country stopped at the Kentucky Expo Center on their way to Bowling Green for the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum.

Each year leading into Labor Day weekend the museum honors its grand opening which happened in 1994 by hosting a three-day participant event.

The events begin at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. August 29 at 7:30 a.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.