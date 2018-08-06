LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man shot and killed in the Pleasure Ridge Park area Friday.

Coroner Dr. Barbara Weakley-Jones says 54-year-old Mark Lenberger died from a single gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of St. Andrews Church Road.

Lenberger’s body was found in the parking lot of a strip mall near the location.

Officials with LMPD say they are still in the very early stages of the investigation and did not elaborate as to what led up to the shooting.

Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the case will probably be looked at by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review and recommendation.

If you were a witness near the scene, they are asking you to give them a call at 574-LMPD.



