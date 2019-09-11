LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified the gunman killed in a shooting involving police at the Kroger location in Portland.

Thirty-two-year-old Shelby Gazaway died from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

Gazaway reportedly opened fire inside the 35th and Bank Street location on Thursday after an altercation near the meat department.

Metro Police says during that assault, Gazaway produced a handgun and began firing numerous rounds toward the ceiling of the store.

When he exited the store, Gazaway then fired at police. Officers returned fire, killing him.

Police released body camera video during a Friday press conference.

The Kroger Portland store opened Friday afternoon.

Officials with Kroger released a statement after Thursday’s shooting.

"We are deeply saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department our store is now secure. The safety of our customers and associates is our first priority. Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes. Kroger is grateful for our trusted partnership with the LMPD and stand ready to assist in any way."

