LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified 26-year-old Breanna Price as the driver, who died in a Highlands crash early Wednesday morning.

Police said Price drove her into the back of a cement truck. Price at the scene and the cement truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

