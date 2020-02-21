LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified 26-year-old Breanna Price as the driver, who died in a Highlands crash early Wednesday morning.
Police said Price drove her into the back of a cement truck. Price at the scene and the cement truck driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
