LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials have identified a woman who was struck and killed on Fern Valley Road Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 59-year-old Sandra Sandlin was trying to cross all 5 lanes of traffic on Fern Valley Road when she was hit by a car and then a truck.

The drivers of those vehicles did stop.

Sandlin died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

Her death is being called an accident.