LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A child who was found unresponsive inside a minivan in Oldham County in August died from heat exposure, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner says 3-year-old Nishchay Patel was unresponsive inside a minivan outside the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Temple in Oldham County on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Nishchay was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

