UofL temporarily suspends all team-related activities for four fall sports due to COVID-19 outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville officials confirm they have temporarily suspended all team-related activities for men's and women's soccer, field hockey, and volleyball due to coronavirus.

The suspension of activities started on Monday, August 3rd.

According to a news release, 29 members of the four teams tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple other teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus and remain in quarantine due to contact tracing, school officials say.

The university says the primary source of the positive tests, and its exposure was traced primarily to an off-campus party.

Team members from the sports programs who have not tested positive or been identified through contact tracing may be permitted to return to workouts on campus beginning Monday, August 10, pending the outcome of test results.

