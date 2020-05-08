Spencer County Sheriff's Office shuts down after Sheriff tests positive for coronavirus

The office has been temporarily closed to public access after the virus spread through the building.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — People who show up to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Taylorsville will find an empty parking lot and sign on the door that reads: This office is temporarily closed to public access due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

It shut down last week after coronavirus spread through the building.

“The main reason I ran for Sheriff is to serve the people, to serve the tax payers, but right now, the best thing I can do is help keep them safe by not spreading the COVID anymore,” Sheriff Scott Herndon said.

Sheriff Herndon said he tested positive first. He wasn’t feeling sick, and had no symptoms, but got checked anyway after a county employee who had been in the building did test positive.

“They figured I was positive for three days before I was tested,” he explained.

The office was shut down the next day. Herndon said a detective, a court security officer and an officer from another agency that works closely with the Sheriff’s Office also tested positive.

“We've had several that's tested negative, too, but they're still not allowed to come back until their 14-day quarantine is over,” the Sheriff said.



Herndon said he's been cleared to return Wednesday but will be “a force of one.”



“How much can I accomplish by myself? It's going to be difficult, but hopefully I can tie up some loose ends and get some things straightened out.”

Among other things, the Sheriff and his deputies are responsible for handing out court papers, like criminal summons, civil summons and divorce papers.



“All of those papers have just piled up,” he said discouraged.



The building has been disinfected more than once since the shutdown. Herndon said the department was already required to wear masks and do temperature checks before walking in the office, but more rules might be coming.

“We may even get to the point where we're taking temperatures of the public as they come into our office.”



As this Sheriff itches to get back to work, he said he hopes the community he serves will take this virus seriously.



“Don't think it can't happen to you, because we never thought it would happen to us, and it has.”



Herndon said he’s had to lean on other law enforcement agencies to help with more urgent situations.

The rest of the staff will be allowed back in the office next Tuesday.

