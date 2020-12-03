LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's a list of school districts across Kentucky that have announced closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. The list of schools in our area will be updated as more announce their plans.

Breckingridge County Schools - March 16 - April 13

Hardin County Schools - March 16 - March 27

Oldham County Schools - Closed until April 6

Jefferson County Public Schools - March 16 - April 5

Louisville Catholic Schools - March 16 - April 3

Bullitt County Public Schools - March 16 - March 27

Shelby County Public Schools - Starting Monday, March 16 students will work from home.

Meade County Schools - Closed March 16-April 3, students return April 6

Facts Not Fear | WHAS11 Coronavirus Coverage

Clarksville Community Schools in southern Indiana has announced it is closing due to coronavirus outbreak.

Clarksville Community Schools closes, moves to eLearning

JCPS closes schools March 16 through April 5

JCPS has plan to provide lunch to students when schools close

Louisville Catholic Schools close through April 3

Beshear recommends public, private schools cancel classes for next two weeks

How Kentucky colleges and universities are handling COVID-19 concerns

Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak