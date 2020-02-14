LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An unlikely link to the coronavirus is making a huge impact locally in the forms of bridal shops.

This virus is shutting down factories in China.

Laurie Robertson describes her Louisville shop as a life-size barbie dream house.

“You come in here and you try on over the top beaded beautiful wedding gowns,” Robertson said.

Across the Ohio in New Albany, Laurie Haag says she's been stuck at her shop making unwanted phone calls.

“Probably did 2 or 3 phone calls yesterday I made another one this morning and I’ll have a few more to make.” Hagg said.

Bridal dresses are taking a hit because of the coronavirus. Both Laurie's says, even local designers outsource products like lace, or fabric or sometimes the actual dressmaking process to different parts of Asia.

“We are getting emails from our dress suppliers that dress shipments aren’t actually going to be coming in until probably the end of April… the ships that take the cargo in and out of the country those ports have been closed so will there be a backlog of dresses and all kinds of merchandise coming in, yes,” Hagg explained.

With so many concerns about the spread of the virus, both women say the products will be safe when they arrive.

“What we know as an industry is that before a worker can return to the factory they have to be tested.” Hagg said.

Although saying yes to the dress is the most important part of the day, bridal shops in Louisville and in Indiana are saying brides don't worry just get your dresses a little bit earlier.

“I can hear the sighs I can hear the concern in their voice I’m trying to really reassure them that they will have the best solution possible for them,” Robertson expressed.

