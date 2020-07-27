Real-time updates: Kentucky Restaurant Association reports Kentucky governor plans to close bars, reduce restaurant capacity

Kentucky currently stands at 27,079 coronavirus cases and 700 deaths.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear will hold coronavirus briefings Monday- Friday at 4 p.m. this week.

Monday, July 27

4:10 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was already following two of the White House's recommendations guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

Recommendations currently in place:

30-day statewide mask mandate (July 10)

Limit social, non-commercial gatherings to 10 people or fewer (July 20)

New recommendations:

Bars to close for 2 weeks, effective Tuesday, July 28

Limited indoor restaurant capacity to 25%. Outdoor capacity can remain with social distancing.

3:10 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to announce the closure of bars and restaurants reducing their dining room capacity.

This news comes as state officials have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases

In an announcement posted to the Kentucky Restaurant Association’s Facebook page, freestanding bars will close, and restaurants will go to 25% inside dining room capacity. Restaurants can still have 100% capacity outside as long as there is social distancing.

Currently, restaurants were able to operate at 50% inside.

The new restrictions expected to go into effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will last for two weeks.

Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association told WHAS11 News last week that many area restaurants are in survival mode. Due to the pandemic, they believe that 15 to 20% of restaurants will not be around a year from now.

Many of the area restaurants have had to adjust to get some business including putting in COVID-19 safety measure in place, switching to pickup or delivery services or closing altogether.

The Kentucky Restaurant Association encouraged the public to support restaurants the best way they can.

