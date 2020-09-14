Indiana Supreme Court chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

Justice Loretta Rush tested positive on Sunday, September 13 after learning a family member had tested positive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush has tested positive for COVID-19, the Office of Judicial Administration confirmed Monday.

Rush tested positive on Sunday, Sept. 13 after learning a family member had tested positive, the administration said in a press release. She self-isolated upon learning of the family member’s positive COVID-19 test and has been working remotely, the release states.

Officials said Rush immediately notified colleagues, staff, and other government officials after getting her results.

The court administration also said Justice Rush has not been to the State House since Sept. 1. The Chief Justice is presently quarantined and is continuing to work remotely.

The Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk’s Office remain open with continued adjustments in place to protect the health and well-being of employees and the community.

The Judicial Branch has a COVID-19 website the public can check for the latest information on the operations of trial and appellate courts.