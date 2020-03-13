LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Many families are worried about the impact of the coronavirus on child care, which has become an unexpected expense.

For many parents, their kids’ schools are closed for classes, but they still have a full time job. The big question on their minds: How am I going to juggle and afford it all?

Laura Herhold is a mother of three and the creator of a Facebook page called “Families of Louisville.” In response to coronavirus concerns, she created a newsletter with babysitter recommendations and other resources for parents.

"A lot of families are struggling to find child care right now," she said. "They're also wondering about how they're going to be able to find enough time to find a place."

She said her goal is to help her hundreds of members, who are now juggling even more on their already full schedules.

“I’m trying to get as much information out as I possibly can to help the community and make sure everybody has the resources they need," said Herhold.

While JCPS, Louisville Catholic Schools and other school districts are closed, several day cares said they will remain open unless a child or worker contracts COVID-19.

Cori Gadansky, the executive director of Community Coordinated Child Care, a local nonprofit, recommends these tips:

Talk with your child care provider to determine plans Tap into your network of family, friends, and neighbors Talk with your employer about leave and telecommuting options Follow Community Coordinated Child Care 4-C on Facebook for resources, such as local childcare providers that may have openings.

Families can search for regulated child care providers online through Community Coordinated Child Care’s database at www.4cforkids.org.

RELATED: List | JCPS, Oldham Co. Schools have plans to provide lunch to students when schools close

RELATED: LIST | Kentucky, Indiana school districts that have canceled due to COVID-19

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.