Copper & Kings releases first bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bourbon is being made in the Commonwealth, specifically in the Butchertown neighborhood.

Copper & Kings is releasing its first bourbon with a bottle-your-own tour, according to a news release.

The bourbon features sourced bourbon and it's finished for 13 months in their brandy barrels. Guests will be able to choose if they want the grape or apple-flavored single barrel finish.

Guests can taste the new bourbon throughout the summer and is only available at the distillery through the Barrel-to-Bottle experience. The experience is $35 for the tour, and an additional $65 for the hand filled bottle selection.

Each bottle is signed and dated by the head distiller, Brandon O'Daniel.

