LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cookie artists from all over the world are in Louisville this weekend for CookieCon. It’s a convention where these artists, known as cookiers, learn new techniques.

One of those cookie artists is 15-year-old Joshua Wortham. He started baking and decorating cookies when he was 10-years-old.

Now, with the help of his family, he runs a business in his hometown of Madison, Alabama called Peaceful Pastries and Sweets.

Joshua even won the Alabama Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award, which really boosted business.

“The mayor ordered cookies and the fire chief ordered cookies,” Joshua’s mom Rebecca Wortham said.

He is learning a lot of new techniques to bring home. But Joshua’s journey to CookieCon is a tough one.

“It’s been kind of stressful,” said Rebecca. “It’s been kind of rough.”

At the end of last year, Joshua passed out in math class.

“It was like everything just stopped and my teacher said it looked like I was having a staring seizure,” Joshua said.

His mom took him to the emergency room and doctors found a brain tumor. In December, Joshua had surgery to remove it.

Rebecca shared his story in some cookie Facebook groups. The cookie community rallied around Joshua and came up with a plan to give him an experience he would never forget.

A group of cookiers surprised him and his mom with passes to CookieCon, a hotel room, and all sorts of treats.

“I never thought about coming to CookieCon because it’s a little pricey for our family,” Joshua said.

One of those cookiers is Jo Anne Blyskal. She began baking as a way of coping with her own son’s neuromuscular disease. Soon, people wanted to order her cookies. Blyskal didn’t want to keep any money from the orders, so she found a cause she really cares about to donate to.

“What I started to do is give all the proceeds from my cookie decorating to charities, children’s charities,” Blyskal said.

When she heard Joshua’s story, she wanted to help him have this experience.

“We’ll do everything we can to get him here and make sure all expenses were paid and he’s able to enjoy everything that CookieCon had to offer,” Blyskal said.

It’s been a whirlwind weekend for Joshua, one made possible by a community that supports each other.

“It’s so humbling to be here I don’t even have words for it its amazing,” Joshua said.

RELATED: Birthday cards wanted for terminally ill boy in Tennessee

RELATED: An A+ gesture: Student offers to give test points to classmates with lowest score

RELATED: 'If she can do it, she will': Civil rights activist Mattie Jones has taken in over 120 kids

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.