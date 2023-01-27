Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school

"I hate the we have a possible drug problem in our middle school," the school's principal told staff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal.

The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous staff member at Conway Middle School, details recent incidents at the school.

"As you may have heard, we had 2 additional students state that they smoked a vape with some type of drug in it," Principal Jeannie Lett told staff. "I ask that you pay attention to your students and what they are saying. At this point, we need to monitor, monitor, monitor."

Lett's email was sent late Thursday night to the staff of "JCPS 164." According to the district's 2022-2023 phone directory, the call number "164" is for Conway Middle School.

She asked staff to not allow students to go to the restrooms without some type of supervision.

"If drugs are getting into our school, we need to find out who is bringing them in," Lett said. "I hate that we have a possible drug problem in our middle school."

JCPS would not confirm the authenticity of the email, but did not dispute it.

WHAS11 has also confirmed there have been multiple EMS runs to the middle school this week.

It's unclear if this is connected to another incident that took place at the school on Wednesday, where school officials notified parents of a "medical emergency" involving one of the students.

