LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A controversial development planned near Cherokee Park is one step closer to getting final approval. The Metro Council Planning and Zoning Committee approved a zoning change for the One Park development.

The $250 million mixed-use project is planned for the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Rd.

Plans for the development include an 18-story tower with apartments, a luxury hotel, restaurants and retail space.

Councilman Bill Hollander said while the process has been flawed, he will be voting yes for final approval.

"This is not a case where the current use of the site is in the best interest of the community. It’s severely underused. Almost no one says just leave this site the way it is,” Hollander said.

The developer has agreed to make 5 percent of the apartments affordable housing for at least 15 years.

The case will now go before the full Metro Council for a vote on Thursday, December 12.

