LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after falling through the roof at a JCPS high school.

Fredy Godoy-Mendoza, 40, was a roofing contractor working on a project at Waggener High School in St. Matthews. Investigators say he appeared to have stepped in a weak spot in the roof, falling about 12 feet.

Mendoza was taken to University Hospital where he later died.