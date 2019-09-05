SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A contracting company working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was given five violations after concrete waste was found in a Bullitt County Creek.

Wildlife in Blue Lick Creek died after slurry was dumped in the area by Bluegrass Contracting. Slurry is a liquid formed from diamond-grinding, which is a process of cutting concrete during pavement work.

John Mura, the director of communications for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, said 41 truckloads, with more than 4,000 gallons each, dumped the slurry.

Bluegrass Contracting was conducting pavement work for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Poplar Level Road in April.

The contracting company could be fined up to $25,000 per each violation.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet started to clean the creek on Tuesday. The slurry was removed down to one inch above the existing stream bed.

Due to work by the energy and environment cabinet the pH level of the creek has returned to normal levels, according to the cabinet.

