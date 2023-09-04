Win the Ultimate Marion County Experience

Get your chance to win an overnight stay plus a variety of gifts to enjoy your trip to Lebanon, Kentucky to the fullest!

Must be 21+ to enter. Last chance to enter is midnight on September 19th.

Winner will be randomly selected on September 20th.

Happy Ham Days!

Ultimate Marion County Experience Giveaway SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Ultimate Marion County Experience Giveaway SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of KENTUCKY and INDIANA who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Visit Lebanon KY (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on September 4th, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on September 19th, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

During the Sweepstakes Period enter by visiting the Ultimate Marion County Experience Giveaway official registration page on the whas11.com website (whas11.com/contests) and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address.

Only one (1) entry per person permitted. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

By entering, you agree to the terms of the Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about September 20th, 2023, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes . Grand Prize: Overnight Stay at Sunny Side Airbnb (ARV: $250), Sunny Side Boutique Gift Bag (ARV: $50), Trio of Bourbon including Yellowstone, Maker’s Mark French Oaked 46, Jefferson Bourbon Small Batch (ARV: $150), Laicee’s Cake and More Gift Certificate (ARV: $20), School Grounds Coffee Gift Certificate (ARV: $20), Pub 68 Gift Certificate (ARV: $100), Gift Basket from Good Buddies Brewing including shirt, koozie, hat, knotty pretzels (ARV: $50) and Sweet Tee Shop Gift Certificate (ARV” $50). Overall ARV: $690.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about September 20th, 2023 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to the email notification within 48 hours of the date and time on the email. Failure to respond within such time period, return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of her or his interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of her or his name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.