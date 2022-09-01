Sponsored by Baptist Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card.

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WHAS-TV & Baptist Health Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the States of Kentucky or Indiana who are 18 years or older and natural or adoptive parents or legal guardians of the child shown in the submitted photograph. Employees and contractors of WHAS–TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. If you or anyone in your household has won a prize from WHAS-TV with an ARV that exceeds $200 in the last 30 days, you are not eligible to enter or win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, September 5, 2022 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Entry Period is from 12:00 a.m. (E.T.) Monday, September 5, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Contest Voting Period from 12:00 a.m. (E.T.) Monday, September 19, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Enter online by visiting /contest post a photo of your baby by clicking on the Photo Contest link, completing all required information, and following all posted instructions. Online entries must be accompanied by a digital photograph. Submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Each photo submission must be an authentic, original photograph, and the contestant must own the copyright in the photograph submitted. The child featured in the photograph must be the natural or adoptive child of the contestant, or the contestant must be the legal guardian of the child. Each photograph must show only one child. No other individuals, regardless of age, may be shown in the photograph. All digital entries should be at the highest resolution possible. Sponsor will accept the jpeg format. The photograph must have been taken within the previous 12-month period and each child depicted in the photograph must be younger than 16 months of age at the time of entry. Images must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary cropping. Sponsor reserves the right to refuse, disqualify or withdraw any photograph it determines to be obscene, indecent, offensive, unacceptable or otherwise inappropriate for a general audience, or that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights. Photographs depicting frontal nudity will not be accepted. Contestants must be, and certify, that they are the parent or legal guardian of the child shown in the submitted photo.

Entries limited to only one per person during the Contest Entry Period.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. All eligible entries will be posted on the contest page and will be open for voting by individuals who are 18 years of age or older during the Contest Voting Period from 12:00 a.m. (E.T.) Monday, September 19, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, October 2, 2022. One (1) Winner will be the photo that receives the highest number of votes during the Contest Voting Period. Voters will be asked to vote for their choice of the cutest baby. Only one (1) vote per person per day per owner of an ISP account per email address. The one (1) entry with the highest number of recorded eligible votes as of 12:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, October 3, 2022 will be the winner. In the event of a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from among the tied entries. Decisions of Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

5. Prizes and Odds. The one (1) Winner will receive one (1) $100 gift card to Target, which may be used at any location and one (1) $150 gift basket. (Total ARV: $250).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries and votes received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about Monday, October 3, 2022 at the email address on Winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to Sponsor’s email notification within 24 hours. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, the Winner must be available Tuesday, October 4, 2022 for an interview with Great Day Live that will air on the 9:00 a.m. (ET) show on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The Winner must use an internet browser such as Chrome or Safari and have a valid email address. A valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable, nontransferable and not redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and a publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries or votes will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsors may require.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.