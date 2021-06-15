WHAS11 and Humana senior citizen nominee form

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of National Senior Citizen's Day on August 21, WHAS11 and Humana want to celebrate 11 extraordinary seniors!
Do you know a senior who has made a difference in our community, touched your life or the life of someone you know? Nominate a special senior citizen below and they will be featured on WHAS11 News and Great Day Live!
Disclaimer: Any submission could be used on any platform, and by submitting the content, the person submitting the content represents that they own the content.