Cutest baby in Kentuckiana Photo Contest presented by WHAS11 and Baptist Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest is back! WHAS11 is partnering up with Baptist Health for the "Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana" photo contest! The contest begins July 26 and runs through Aug. 22.

To enter the contest send a photo of your baby by visiting our contest homepage. Once on the page, click the submit button and attach a photo of your baby. Submissions will be taken through Aug. 8.

The photo must be taken within the past year and your baby must be younger than 16 months old. Contestants must be, and certify, that they are the parent or legal guardian of the child shown in the submitted photo. One entry per contestant. Contestants must be 18 years and older to submit a baby photo.

Starting Aug. 9, the entries will be voted on at the contest homepage. The photo with the highest amount of votes will be the winner. The prize for the winning entry is a $100 gift card to Target and a baby gift basket!

The entry with the most votes on Aug. 22 will receive the winning prize. The winner will be announced on Great Day Live! Aug. 24.