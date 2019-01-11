Everybody wants to be home for the holidays, so we're giving you a shot to win your mortgage paid for all of 2020! Enter here: http://ul.ink/NB5A

The contest will run from November 1 through December 20, 2019.

APTIVADA’S OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE NATIONAL HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS CONTEST



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS IS A MULTI-STATION, NATIONAL CONTEST.

Promotional Period: The Home for the Holidays 2019 Contest, which may be conducted under a different name as specified in the chart below, (the “Promotion”) begins on or about Friday, November 1st, 2019, unless otherwise announced by the station, and ends on or about Friday, December 20th, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).

Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit the last entry is Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 11:59pm in the time zone where the Participating Station (listed below) or Sponsor (listed below) is located.

Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, 21 years of age or older, except employees of Aptivada, Participating Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.

The Home for the Holidays 2019 Contest may be conducted under the following names by the stations specified:

Call Letters

Station Name

Contest Name

KAAN

KAAN

Home for the Holidays

KAIM-FM

The Fish 95.5 FM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KAKQ-FM

Magic 101.1

Home for the Holidays

KATZ-AM

Hallelujah 1600

Home for the Holidays

KATZ-FM

100.3 The Beat

Home for the Holidays

KATZ-HD2

Majic 103.7

Home for the Holidays

KAYO-FM

Classic Country 100.9

Home for the Holidays

KBFF

Live 95.5

Home for the Holidays

KBIQ-FM

Q102.7 KBIQ

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KBJD-AM

Radio Luz 1650 AM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KBRJ

Kbear

Home for the Holidays

KBTE

104.9 The Beat

Home for the Holidays

KCBQ-AM

The Answer FM 96.1 AM 1170

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KCLB

93.7 KCLB

Home for the Holidays

KDAR-FM

98.3 FM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KDES

98.5 The Bull

Home for the Holidays

KDGL

106.9 The Eagle

Home for the Holidays

KDIS-FM

FaithTalk 99.5 FM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KDIZ-AM

AM 1570 Wellness Radio

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KDJM

101.7 Real Country

Home for the Holidays

KDKS

102.1 KDKS

House Payment for the Holidays

KDMT-AM

Money Talk 1690 KDMT

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KDOW-AM

AM 1220 KDOW

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KDUX

104.7 KDUX

Home for the Holidays

KDXE-FM

101.1 FM The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KDZR-AM

AM 1640 The Patriot

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KEEZ

Mix 99-1

Home for the Holidays

KEXB-AM

620AM KEXB

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KFAX-AM

AM 1100 KFAX

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KFIA-AM

710 AM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KFIS-FM

104.1 The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KFOR

KFOR

Home for the Holidays

KFRX-FM

106.3 KFRX

Home for the Holidays

KFSH-FM

95.9 The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KGBX-FM

105.9 KGBX

Home for the Holidays

KGFT-FM

FM 100.7 The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KGLO

AM 1300 KGLO

Home for the Holidays

KGNC-AM

NewsTalk 710

Home for the Holidays

KGNC-FM

Amarillo's Country 97.9

Home for the Holidays

KGNW-AM

820 AM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KGNW-IR

The Fish Seattle

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KGRE

Tigre

Hogar Para Navidad

KGU-AM

Real Country 95.1 FM/760 AM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KGU-FM

99.5 FM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KHCM-FM

Country 97.5

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KHNR-AM

AM 690 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KIAI

93.9 The Country Moose

Home for the Holidays

KIAK-FM

Alaska's New Country 102.5

Home for the Holidays

KIBZ

104.1 The Blaze

Home for the Holidays

KIRK

The Captain

Home for the Holidays

KJFF

KFJFF-AM

Home for the Holidays

KJXK

Jack FM

Home for the Holidays

KKBB

Groove 99.3

Home for the Holidays

KKDV

KKDV

Home for the Holidays

KKED-FM

Alt Rock 104.7

Home for the Holidays

KKFR

Power 98.3

Power 98.3's Home for the Holidays

KKFS-FM

103.9 The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKHT-FM

100.7 FM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKIQ

KKIQ

Home for the Holidays

KKLA-FM

99.5 KKLA

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKMS-AM

AM 980 The Mission

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKMS-IR

The Fish Twin Cities

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKNT-AM

960 The Patriot

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKOL-FM

Kool Gold 107.9

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKRZ

Z100

Home for the Holidays

KKSP-FM

93.3 FM The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KKUS

The Ranch

Home for the Holidays

KKWK

Quick 100.1

Home for the Holidays

KLAK

97.5 KLAK

Home for the Holidays

KLEY

La Ley

Home for the Holidays

KLFE-AM

AM 1590 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KLKL

The River 95.7

Home for the Holidays

KLLL

96.3 KLLL

Home for the Holidays

KLLY

Energy 95.3

Home for the Holidays

KLMS

ESPN Lincoln

Home for the Holidays

KLOU-FM

103.3 KLOU

Home for the Holidays

KLSS

Star 106

Gift for the Holidays

KLTY-FM

94.9 KLTY

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KLTY-HD2

102.5 El Pez

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KLUP-AM

930 AM The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KMAD

Mad Rock 102.5

Home for the Holidays

KMKO

Rock 95

Home for the Holidays

KMKT

93.1 Katy Country

Home for the Holidays

KMMX-FM

Mix 100.3

Home for the Holidays

KMOD

KMOD

Home for the Holidays

KMTK

99.7 The Bull

Home for the Holidays

KMXS

Mix 103.1

Home for the Holidays

KNEB-AM

KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM

Home for the Holidays presented by White Creation & Building Co

KNEB-FM

94.1 The Brand

Home for the Holidays presented by White Creation & Building Co

KNEB-FM-HD2

101.7 The Trail

Home for the Holidays presented by White Creation & Building Co

KNTH-AM

AM 1070 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KNTS-AM

Radio Luz Seattle

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KNUS-AM

710 KNUS News/Talk

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KNZR

KNZR

Home for the Holidays

KONE-FM

Rock 101.1

Home for the Holidays

KOOI

106.5 Jack FM

Home for the Holidays

KOYE

96.7 La Invasora

Te Pagamos tu Casa en 2020

KPAM-AM

KPAM News Talk 860

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KPDQ-AM

TrueTalk 800

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KPDQ-FM

93.9 KPDQ

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KPRZ-AM

K-Praise FM 106.1 AM 1210

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KPSI

Mix 100.5

Home for the Holidays

KPXQ-AM

Faithtalk 1360

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KRBI

River 105

Home for the Holidays

KRDY-AM

Freedom 1160

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KREI

KREI-AM

Home for the Holidays

KRES

Superstation KRES

Home for the Holidays

KRIB

1490 KRIB

Gift for the Holidays

KRKS-FM

94.7 FM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KRLA-AM

AM 870 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KRWM

WARM 106.9

Home for the Holidays

KRYP-FM

93.1 El Rey

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KSAC-FM

Money 105.5

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KSAH

Norteno

Home for the Holidays

KSAL-AM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL

Home for the Holidays

KSAL-FM

FM104.9

Home for the Holidays

KSD-FM

93.7 The Bull

Home for the Holidays

KSKY-AM

660 AM The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KSLR-AM

AM 630 The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KSLR-IR

The Fish San Antonio

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KTCM

Glory 97.3

Home for the Holidays

KTEK-AM

Business AM 1110

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KTFM

Energy 94.1

Home for the Holidays

KTGL

The Eagle

Home for the Holidays

KTIE-AM

AM 590 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KTJJ

KTFF-FM

Home for the Holidays

KTKZ-AM

AM 1380 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KTNO-AM

Radio Luz Dallas

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KTRB-AM

860 AM The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KTSA

KTSA

Home for the Holidays

KUIC

KUIC

Home for the Holidays

KUPL

98.7 The Bull

Home for the Holidays

KVOB

95.5 The Rock

Home for the Holidays

KVWE

WE 102.9

Home for the Holidays

KWEE

WE 102.9

Home for the Holidays

KWHL

KWhale 106.5

Home for the Holidays

KWIX

Information Radio KWIX

Home for the Holidays

KWRD-FM

The Word 100.7 FM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KXGL

100.9 The Eagle

Home for the Holidays

KXHT

Hot 107.1

Home for the Holidays

KXRA-AM

Voice of Alexandria

Home for the Holidays

KXRA-FM

KX-92

Home for the Holidays

KXRZ-FM

Z92

Home for the Holidays

KXXK

The Harbor's New Country KIX 95.3

Home for the Holidays

KXXT-AM

Family Values Radio

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KYCR-AM

AM 1440 KYCR

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KYEZ

Y93.7

Home for the Holidays

KYKX

KYKX 105.7

Home for the Holidays

KYSM

Country 103-5

Home for the Holidays

KYTC

Super Hits 102-7

Gift for the Holidays

KYYO

96.9 KYYO

Home for the Holidays

KZDC

ESPN San Antonio

Home for the Holidays

KZKX

KX96.9

Home for the Holidays

KZNT-AM

AM 1460 & FM 101.1 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KZTS-AM

Rejoice Little Rock

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

KZUH

92.7 The New Zoo

Home for the Holidays

RMSF

Rejoice! Musical Soul Food

Home for the Holidays

W240-CX

95.9 The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WAFS-AM

Biz 1190 WAFS

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WARQ

Q93.5

Home for the Holidays

WARQ-HD2

Rock 99.7

Home for the Holidays

WAVA-AM/FM

WAVA 105.1

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WBEA

101.7 The Beach

Home for the Holidays

WBZW-AM

1520 WBZW

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WCCQ

98.3 WCCQ

Home for the Holidays

WCEN

94.5 The Moose

Home for the Holidays

WDLD

Live 96.7

Live 96-7's Deck Your Halls

WDTK-AM

WDTK The Patriot

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WDWD-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WERV

95.9 The River

Home for the Holidays

WEZE-AM

590 AM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WFFH-FM

94FM The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WFHM-FM

95.5 THE FISH

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WFIL

WFIL AM 560

Home for the Holidays

WFIL-AM

WFIL AM 560

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WFLS

93.3 WFLS

Home for the Holidays

WFSH-FM

104.7 The Fish

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WFUN

95.5 The Lou

Home for the Holidays

WGER

Mix 106.3

Free Rent for a Year

WGFB

b103

Home for the Holidays

WGHL

Alt 104.1

Home for the Holidays

WGKA-AM

AM 920 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WGTK-FM

94 5 WGTK The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WGTK-HD

Rejoice 96.9 FM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WGUL-AM

AM 860 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WGZZ

Wings 94.3

Home for the Holidays

WHAJ

J104

Home for the Holidays

WHAS

WHAS11

Home for the Holidays

WHBQ-AM

Sports 56

Home for the Holidays

WHBQ-FM

Q1075

Home for the Holidays

WHHL

Hot 104.1

Home for the Holidays

WHK-AM

AM 1420 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WHKW-AM

1220 AM/96.9 FM The Word

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WHKX

Kicks Country

Home for the Holidays

WHKZ-AM

The Word 1440

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WHUR

WHUR 96.3

Home for the Holidays

WHXT

Hot 103.9/93.9

Home for the Holidays

WIAL

Today's Variety I-94

Home for the Holidays

WIKZ

MIX 95.1

Home for the Holidays

WIND-AM

AM 560 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WISM

Greatest Hits 98.1

Home for the Holidays

WJBT

93.3 The Beat Jamz

Home for the Holidays

WJOL

1340 WJOL

Home for the Holidays

WKAT-AM

Radio Luz Miami

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WKZA

106.9 Kiss FM

Merry Kissmas Kontest

WLIP

WLIP

Home for the Holidays

WLQV-AM

FaithTalk Detroit

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WLSS-AM

AM 930 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WMCA-AM

AM 570 The Mission

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WMJY-FM

Majic 93.7

Home for the Holidays

WNIV-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WNSN

Sunny 101.5

Home for the Holidays

WNTP-AM

NewsTalk 990 AM WNTP

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WNYM-AM

AM 970 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WORD-FM

101.5 WORD-FM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WORL-AM

AM 660/FM 105.5 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WPCO

94.9 The Palm

Home for the Holidays

WPGP-AM

AM 1250 The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WPIT-AM

73 WPIT

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WQIK

99.1 WQIK

Home for the Holidays

WQNZ

95 Country

Gift for the Holidays

WRFD-AM

The Word 880am

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WROL-AM

WROL - The Spirit of Boston

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WRTH-FM

Earth FM

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WRXQ

QRock 100.7

Home for the Holidays

WSGW

100.5 & 790 Newsradio

Home for the Holidays

WSOL

V101.5

Home for the Holidays

WSSR

Star 96.7

Home for the Holidays

WTBN-AM

FaithTalk Radio

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WTFM

98.5 WTFM

Home for the Holidays

WTLN-AM

The Word Orlando

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WTLZ

KISS 107.1

Kiss No Place Like Home for the Holidays

WTOH-FM

98.9 FM The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WVBX

Live 99.3

Home for the Holidays

WWDJ-AM

1150 AM Radio Luz

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WWDM

The Big DM

Home for the Holidays

WWRC-AM

AM 570 - The Answer

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WWTC-AM

AM 1280 The Patriot

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WWUZ

96.9 The Rock

Home for the Holidays

WXLC

102.3 XLC

Home for the Holidays

WXMA

102.3 Jack FM

Home for the Holidays

WXRX

104.9 The X

Home for the Holidays

WYLL-AM

1160 Hope

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WZAB-AM

AM 880 The Biz

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

WZOC

Z94.3

Christmas Mortgage Miracle

XM170

familytalktoday

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle

-

Barry Cunningham

Home for the Holidays

Entry Method: During the Promotional Period, you may enter by visiting the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor and following the instructions to enter.

Limit one (1) unique entries per person per station per day.

Entrants will have the opportunity to earn up to sixty (60) bonus entries at Participating Station’s discretion. The following Participating Stations have opted to utilize the sixty (60) bonus entries:

Call Letters

Station Name

Market

Station Website

KMMX-FM

Mix 100.3

Lubbock

www.mix100lubbock.com

KLLL

96.3 KLLL

Lubbock

www.klll.com

KBTE

104.9 The Beat

Lubbock

www.1049thebeat.com

KONE-FM

Rock 101.1

Lubbock

www.rock101.com

WCEN

94.5 The Moose

Saginaw

www.945themoose.com

KIRK

The Captain

Moberly

www.centralmoinfo.com

KRES

Superstation KRES

Moberly

www.centralmoinfo.com

KTCM

Glory 97.3

Moberly

www.centralmoinfo.com

KWIX

Information Radio KWIX

Moberly

www.centralmoinfo.com

WHAS

WHAS11

Louisville

www.whas11.com

WFUN

95.5 The Lou

St. Louis

https://955thelou.com/

WHHL

Hot 104.1

St. Louis

https://hot1041stl.com/

KCLB

93.7 KCLB

Palm Springs

937kclb.com

KDGL

106.9 The Eagle

Palm Springs

theeagle1069.com

KPSI

Mix 100.5

Palm Springs

mix1005.fm

WJBT

93.3 The Beat Jamz

Jacksonville

933thebeatjamz.com

WSOL

V101.5

Jacksonville

v1015.com

KKBB

Groove 99.3

Bakersfield

www.groove993.com

KLLY

Energy 95.3

Bakersfield

www.energy953.com

KSAL-AM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL

Salina

www.ksal.com

KNZR

KNZR

Bakersfield

www.knzr.com

WMJY-FM

Majic 93.7

Biloxi

magic937.iheart.com

KYKX

KYKX 105.7

Tyler

www.kykx1057.com

KOOI

106.5 Jack FM

East Texas

www.1065jackfm.com

KOYE

96.7 La Invasora

East Texas

www.lainvasora.fm

KYTC

Super Hits 102-7

Mason City

www.superhits1027.com

KLSS

Star 106

Mason City

www.mystar106.com

KBFF

Live 95.5

Portland

www.live955.com

KWEE

WE 102.9

Portland

www.wehiphop.com

KRWM

WARM 106.9

Seattle

www.warm1069.com

WXRX

104.9 The X

Rockford

www.thexrockford.com

WHAJ

J104

Bluefield

www.j104radio.com

WDLD

Live 96.7

Hagerstown/Chambersburg

www.live967.com

WCCQ

98.3 WCCQ

Joliet

www.wccq.com

WRXQ

QRock 100.7

Chicago

qrockonline.com

WERV

95.9 The River

Chicago

959theriver.com

WJOL

1340 WJOL

Chicago

wjol.com

WSSR

Star 96.7

Chicago

star967.com

WGHL

Alt 104.1

Louisville

alt1051.com

WXMA

102.3 Jack FM

Louisville

1023jack.com

WHXT

Hot 103.9/93.9

Columbia

hot1039fm.com

KDES

98.5 The Bull

Palm Springs

985thebull.com

KUPL

98.7 The Bull

Portland

987thebull.com

WQNZ

95 Country

Natchez

www.listenupyall.com

KKDV

KKDV

Far East Bay

www.kkdv.com

KKIQ

KKIQ

Far East Bay

www.kkiq.com

KUIC

KUIC

Far East Bay

www.kuic.com

KLAK

97.5 KLAK

North Dallas

www.975klak.com

KMAD

Mad Rock 102.5

North Dallas

www.madrock1025.com

KMKT

93.1 Katy Country

North Dallas

www.931kmkt.com

KDJM

101.7 Real Country

Salina

www.ksal.com

KVOB

95.5 The Rock

Salina

www.ksal.com

KZUH

92.7 The New Zoo

Salina

www.ksal.com

KYEZ

Y93.7

Salina

www.ksal.com

KXHT

Hot 107.1

Memphis

hot1071.com

WHBQ-AM

Sports 56

Memphis

sports56whbq.com

WHBQ-FM

Q1075

Memphis

q1075.com

KGNC-AM

NewsTalk 710

Amarillo

kgncnewsnow.com

KGNC-FM

Amarillo's Country 97.9

Amarillo

kgncfm.com

KVWE

WE 102.9

Amarillo

we1029tx.com

KXGL

100.9 The Eagle

Amarillo

1009theeagle.com

KFOR

KFOR

Lincoln

kfornow.com

KFRX-FM

106.3 KFRX

Lincoln

kfrxfm.com

KIBZ

104.1 The Blaze

Lincoln

kibz.com

KLMS

ESPN Lincoln

Lincoln

espnlincoln.com

KZKX

KX96.9

Lincoln

kzkx.com

KIAI

93.9 The Country Moose

Mason City

www.939kia.com

WWDM

The Big DM

Columbia

thebigdm.com

KEEZ

Mix 99-1

Mankato

www.mymix991.com

KMKO

Rock 95

Mankato

mankatosrock.com

KRBI

River 105

Mankato

www.river105.com

KYSM

Country 103-5

Mankato

www.1035kysm.com

KAKQ-FM

Magic 101.1

Fairbanks

WQIK

99.1 WQIK

Jacksonville

991wqik.com

KAIM-FM

The Fish 95.5 FM

Honolulu

www.thefishhawaii.com/

KBIQ-FM

Q102.7 KBIQ

Colorado Springs

www.kbiqradio.com/

KBJD-AM

Radio Luz 1650 AM

Denver

www.1650radioluz.com/

KCBQ-AM

The Answer FM 96.1 AM 1170

San Diego

www.am1170theanswer.com/

KDAR-FM

98.3 FM The Word

Oxnard

www.983fmtheword.com/

KDIS-FM

FaithTalk 99.5 FM

Little Rock

www.faithtalk995.com/

KDIZ-AM

AM 1570 Wellness Radio

Minneapolis

www.twincitieswellnessradio.com/

KDMT-AM

Money Talk 1690 KDMT

Denver

www.moneytalk1690.com/

KDOW-AM

AM 1220 KDOW

San Francisco

www.kdow.biz/

KDXE-FM

101.1 FM The Answer

Little Rock

www.1011fmtheanswer.com/

KDZR-AM

AM 1640 The Patriot

Portland

www.thepatriotportland.com/

KEXB-AM

620AM KEXB

Dallas

www.620amkexb.com/

KFAX-AM

AM 1100 KFAX

San Francisco

www.kfax.com/

KFIA-AM

710 AM The Word

Sacramento

www.kfia.com/

KFIS-FM

104.1 The Fish

Portland

www.thefishportland.com/

KFSH-FM

95.9 The Fish

Los Angeles

www.thefishoc.com/

KGFT-FM

FM 100.7 The Word

Colorado Springs

www.thewordfm1007.com/

KGNW-AM

820 AM The Word

Seattle

www.thewordseattle.com/

KGNW-IR

The Fish Seattle

Seattle

www.thefishseattle.com/

KGU-AM

Real Country 95.1 FM/760 AM

Honolulu

www.honolulurealcountry.com/

KGU-FM

99.5 FM The Word

Honolulu

www.995theword.com/

KHCM-FM

Country 97.5

Honolulu

www.975country.com/

KHNR-AM

AM 690 The Answer

Honolulu

www.theanswerhawaii.com/

KKFS-FM

103.9 The Fish

Sacramento

www.thefishsacramento.com/

KKHT-FM

100.7 FM The Word

Houston

www.kkht.com/

KKLA-FM

99.5 KKLA

Los Angeles

www.kkla.com/

KKMS-AM

AM 980 The Mission

Minneapolis

www.am980themission.com/

KKMS-IR

The Fish Twin Cities

Minneapolis

www.thefishtwincities.com/

KKNT-AM

960 The Patriot

Phoenix

www.960thepatriot.com/

KKOL-FM

Kool Gold 107.9

Honolulu

www.1079koolgold.com/

KKSP-FM

93.3 FM The Fish

Little Rock

www.933fmthefish.com/

KLFE-AM

AM 1590 The Answer

Seattle

www.am1590theanswer.com/

KLTY-FM

94.9 KLTY

Dallas

www.klty.com/

KLTY-HD2

102.5 El Pez

Dallas

www.elpezdfw.com/

KLUP-AM

930 AM The Answer

San Antonio

www.930amtheanswer.com/

KNTH-AM

AM 1070 The Answer

Houston

www.am1070theanswer.com/

KNTS-AM

Radio Luz Seattle

Seattle

www.radioluzseattle.com/

KNUS-AM

710 KNUS News/Talk

Denver

www.710knus.com/

KPAM-AM

KPAM News Talk 860

Portland

www.theanswerportland.com/

KPDQ-AM

TrueTalk 800

Portland

www.truetalk800.com/

KPDQ-FM

93.9 KPDQ

Portland

www.kpdq.com/

KPRZ-AM

K-Praise FM 106.1 AM 1210

San Diego

www.kprz.com/

KPXQ-AM

Faithtalk 1360

Phoenix

www.faithtalk1360.com/

KRDY-AM

Freedom 1160

San Antonio

www.freedom1160.com

KRKS-FM

94.7 FM The Word

Denver

www.947fmtheword.com/

KRLA-AM

AM 870 The Answer

Los Angeles

www.am870theanswer.com/

KRYP-FM

93.1 El Rey

Portland

www.931elrey.com/

KSAC-FM

Money 105.5

Sacramento

www.money1055.com/

KSKY-AM

660 AM The Answer

Dallas

www.660amtheanswer.com/

KSLR-AM

AM 630 The Word

San Antonio

www.am630theword.com/

KSLR-IR

The Fish San Antonio

San Antonio

www.thefishsanantonio.com/

KTEK-AM

Business AM 1110

Houston

www.business1110ktek.com/

KTIE-AM

AM 590 The Answer

Los Angeles

www.am590theanswer.com/

KTKZ-AM

AM 1380 The Answer

Sacramento

www.am1380theanswer.com/

KTNO-AM

Radio Luz Dallas

Dallas

www.luzdallas.com/

KTRB-AM

860 AM The Answer

San Francisco

www.860amtheanswer.com/

KWRD-FM

The Word 100.7 FM

Dallas

www.thewordfm.com/

KXXT-AM

Family Values Radio

Phoenix

www.familyvaluesradio1010.com/

KYCR-AM

AM 1440 KYCR

Minneapolis

www.twincitiesbusinessradio.com/

KZNT-AM

AM 1460 & FM 101.1 The Answer

Colorado Springs

www.am1460theanswer.com/

KZTS-AM

Rejoice Little Rock

Little Rock

www.rejoicelittlerock.com/

W240-CX

95.9 The Fish

Columbus

www.thefishcolumbus.com/

WAFS-AM

Biz 1190 WAFS

Atlanta

www.biz1190.com/

WAVA-AM/FM

WAVA 105.1

Washington D.C.

www.wava.com/

WBZW-AM

1520 WBZW

Orlando

www.1520wbzw.com/

WDTK-AM

WDTK The Patriot

Detroit

www.patriotdetroit.com/

WDWD-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

Atlanta

www.faithtalk590.com/

WEZE-AM

590 AM The Word

Boston

www.590amtheword.com/

WFFH-FM

94FM The Fish

Nashville

www.94fmthefish.net/

WFHM-FM

95.5 THE FISH

Cleveland

www.955thefish.com/

WFIL

WFIL AM 560

Philadelphia

www.wfil.com

WFIL-AM

WFIL AM 560

Philadelphia

www.wfil.com/

WFSH-FM

104.7 The Fish

Atlanta

www.thefishatlanta.com/

WGKA-AM

AM 920 The Answer

Atlanta

www.am920theanswer.com/

WGTK-FM

94 5 WGTK The Answer

Greenville

www.945theanswer.com/

WGTK-HD

Rejoice 96.9 FM

Greenville

www.rejoice969.com/

WGUL-AM

AM 860 The Answer

Tampa

www.theanswertampa.com/

WHK-AM

AM 1420 The Answer

Cleveland

www.whkradio.com/

WHKW-AM

1220 AM/96.9 FM The Word

Cleveland

www.thewordcleveland.com/

WHKZ-AM

The Word 1440

Cleveland

www.theword1440.com/

WIND-AM

AM 560 The Answer

Chicago

www.560theanswer.com/

WKAT-AM

Radio Luz Miami

Miami

www.radioluzmiami.com/

WLQV-AM

FaithTalk Detroit

Detroit

www.faithtalkdetroit.com/

WLSS-AM

AM 930 The Answer

Tampa

www.theanswersarasota.com/

WMCA-AM

AM 570 The Mission

New York

www.wmca.com/

WNIV-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

Atlanta

www.faithtalk970.com/

WNTP-AM

NewsTalk 990 AM WNTP

Philadelphia

www.newstalk990.com/

WNYM-AM

AM 970 The Answer

New York

www.am970theanswer.com/

WORD-FM

101.5 WORD-FM

PIttsburgh

www.wordfm.com/

WORL-AM

AM 660/FM 105.5 The Answer

Orlando

www.theanswerorlando.com/

WPGP-AM

AM 1250 The Answer

Pittsburgh

www.theanswerpgh.com/

WPIT-AM

73 WPIT

Pittsburgh

www.wpitradio.com/

WRFD-AM

The Word 880am

Columbus

www.thewordcolumbus.com/

WROL-AM

WROL - The Spirit of Boston

Boston

www.wrolradio.com/

WRTH-FM

Earth FM

Greenville

www.earthfmwrth.com/

WTBN-AM

FaithTalk Radio

Tampa

www.letstalkfaith.com/

WTLN-AM

The Word Orlando

Orlando

www.thewordorlando.com/

WTOH-FM

98.9 FM The Answer

Columbus

www.989theanswer.com/

WWDJ-AM

1150 AM Radio Luz

Boston

www.radioluzboston.com/

WWRC-AM

AM 570 - The Answer

Washington D.C.

www.am570theanswer.com/

WWTC-AM

AM 1280 The Patriot

Minneapolis

www.am1280thepatriot.com/

WYLL-AM

1160 Hope

Chicago

www.1160hope.com/

WZAB-AM

AM 880 The Biz

Miami

www.880thebiz.com/

XM170

familytalktoday

Washington D.C.

www.familytalktoday.com/

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; the Promotion Entities may reject and delete any entry found to be false or fraudulent, as determined by the Promotion Entities.

Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.

If you are listening to a Participating Station via internet streaming or smartphone app, you are eligible to participate in the Promotion. However, due to streaming delays, the window to enter for a chance to win may be shortened or have already closed. To avoid such delays, listen to the Participating Station over the air on the radio.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability related to the Promotions. You are providing entry information to one or more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.

Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or computer failures. Accordingly, Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Promotion Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.

Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any website or social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Aptivada reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Aptivada’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Prizes and Odds of Winning:

A total of one (1) prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded during the Promotional Period. Prizes will be awarded in the form of a check from Aptivada and may take 6-8 weeks to issue.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted except in Aptivada’s sole discretion. Aptivada reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of comparable or greater value (as determined by Aptivada in its sole discretion). The prize is expressly limited to the item listed above.

By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release Aptivada and its advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize.

Winner Selection and Notification:

Winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries via random drawing conducted on the week day following the day on which the Promotion concludes.

Winner will be contacted by Aptivada at the phone number or email provided at the time of entry. Aptivada is not responsible for any prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Aptivada’s control.

Prior to awarding a prize, Aptivada in its sole discretion may require verification of winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo ID.

Decisions of Aptivada with respect to winner selection and the awarding of prizes are final and binding when made.

General

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of winner. Winner must execute and return any required IRS form (including IRS form 1099), affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release (where permitted by law), or similar document within ten (10) days of notification or winner may be disqualified in Aptivada’s sole discretion and the prize will be forfeited.

Any entrant who provides a mobile wireless number in connection with the Promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Promotion Entities if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.

Participating in the Promotion and accepting a prize constitutes the winner's permission for Aptivada or its agents to photograph, film, and record winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Aptivada may, where legal, require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a prize, you understand and agree:

to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook), and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the Prize or the Promotion. You further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.

that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Utah, and you submit to the jurisdiction of and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of such tribunal; and

if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or a winner list following completion of the Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to:

Aptivada

National Home for the Holidays 2019 Contest

c/o Kate Turner

32 West 200 South #227

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Sponsors:

Aptivada LLC, 32 West 200 South #227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Participating Stations

Parent Companies:

Alpha Media

Auburn Network

CHS Enterprises

Combined Communications

Digital Marketing USA LLC

First Media Services

Flinn Broadcasting

Greeley Broadcasting Corporation

Holston Valley Broadcasting

Howard University

Hubbard Broadcasting

iHeartMedia

KGY Inc

ListenUpYall Media

Long Island Broadcasting

Media One Radio Group

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

MWF Rockford

Nebraska Rural Radio Association

Paradis Broadcasting

Radio One

Riviera Broadcasting

Rocking M Media

Salem Media Group

Tegna

WXRX 104.9 The X

Sponsors:

Aptivada

Absolute Total Care

Airview A/C in nVan Alstyne & Whitewright

All Star Title and Abstract

Paul Davis Restoration

Auburn University Credit Union

The LifeStyleGroup with Prestige Properties

Auburn House Wash

Backyard & Home

Mara Huber - Remax Golden Empire

Best Bargains

Bryan Shaughnessy Realty

Bettehausen Dodge

CD One Price Cleaners

Dan Ryan Builders

Diana Symonds Licensed Realtor with McQuaid Agency in Clear Lake

Doug’s Paint & Body

Fireplaces Unlimited

Geico

HW Kia

Metro by T-Mobile

Janice Lobaugh with EXP Realty

Kitchen Designs by Giovanni

Liberty First Credit Union

Lindsey Barley Team @ Keller Williams Realty

Matador Motors

MTA

Alaska Built Real Estate

Nex-Tech Wireless

Numark Credit Union

Pilgram Mortgage

Res Com Flooring

RGLZ Law Firm

Somers and Associates Realtors

Take 5 Oil Change

Total Home Improvement

Washington Home Center

Wilk Real Estate

A Daughter’s Heart

Action Home Services

AM Woodland

Ann Hoke Realty

Apex Garage Door

AUI

Bryner Chevrolet

Char Ruppel

Dr. Lon Lynn

Fellowship Home Loans

Fellowship Mortgage

Genesis Exteriors

Golden Movers

Haight Carpet

Home Buyers Advocate

Junk Responders

Marco Dinello - Century 21 Gemni LLC

Montavilla Sewing Center

Mortgage Cafe

Neal Kuvara

New American Funding

Nobody Beats My Rates

Nova Home Loans

Pacific Private Money

Patriot Trading

Pinnacle One

Purpose Funding

RWM Home Loans

Shred 360

Southgate Glass

SW Exteriors

The Flag Lady’s Flag Store

Thompson’s Jewelers

Thrivent Financial

Total Restoration & Contracting

Trinity Homes

Trinity Jewelers

Vonlin Real Estate